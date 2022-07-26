Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 4,796,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 281,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.