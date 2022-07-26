Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,833 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $24.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

