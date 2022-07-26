Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,833 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $24.30.
Karooooo Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Karooooo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karooooo (KARO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.