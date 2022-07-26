Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.37. 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,570. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

