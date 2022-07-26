Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

