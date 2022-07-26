Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.31) to €18.00 ($18.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

