Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KOD stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $480.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

