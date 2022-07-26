Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.34. Kohl’s shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 32,298 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

