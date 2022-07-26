Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Korvest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Korvest

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in hot dip galvanizing, sheet metal fabrication, manufacture of cable and pipe support systems and fittings, and design and assembly of access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production.

