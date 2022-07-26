Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Up 0.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 476 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.60). 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,500.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.24.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

