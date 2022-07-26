Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

