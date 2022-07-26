Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

LARK stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

