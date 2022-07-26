Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
LARK stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.