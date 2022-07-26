Landshare Price Reaches $0.77 (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003691 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $48,132.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,989.15 or 1.00001970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,815,049 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,414 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

