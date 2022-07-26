Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:LGI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.