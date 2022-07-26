Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:LGI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

