Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,731 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

