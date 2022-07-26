Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.18. 82,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,303. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.