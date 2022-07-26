Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.49. 96,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

