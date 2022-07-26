Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 153,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,572. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

