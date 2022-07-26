Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 676,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

