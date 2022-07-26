Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

