Leuthold Group LLC Has $328,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

