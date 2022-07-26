Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.90.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

