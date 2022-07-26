Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 921.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of COIN opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

