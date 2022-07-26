Leuthold Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

