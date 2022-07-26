Leuthold Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

