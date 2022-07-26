Leuthold Group LLC Sells 7,536 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 360,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

