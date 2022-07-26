LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VBK traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

