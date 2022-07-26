LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,947. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

