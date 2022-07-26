LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

