LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. 4,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

