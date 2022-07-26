LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.