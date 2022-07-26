LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,386. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.