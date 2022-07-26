LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

