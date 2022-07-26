LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.30. The stock had a trading volume of 267,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

