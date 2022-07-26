LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,562. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

