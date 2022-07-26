LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 994 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSMV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

