LG Display (LPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,397. LG Display has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

