Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SYK stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

