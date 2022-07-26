Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 332,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,672,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

