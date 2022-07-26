Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,955,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

