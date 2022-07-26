Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Announces $1.17 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LIN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.62. 1,448,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,763. Linde has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 538.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 218,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.