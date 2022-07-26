Loblaw Companies (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion.

L opened at C$119.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$39.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$79.80 and a 1 year high of C$123.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

