Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.02.

LMT opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.71. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $335,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $561,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

