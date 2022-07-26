Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 9,632 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

