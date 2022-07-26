Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,766 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 136,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

