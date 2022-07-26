Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.