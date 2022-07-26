Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $190.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,098. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

