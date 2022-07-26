Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.48. 9,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

