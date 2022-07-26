Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $512.57. 13,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,606. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $206.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

