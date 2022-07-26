Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.02. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.40.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

