Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.31. 78,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,098. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

